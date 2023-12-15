Play Button
Emmerdale star Steve Halliwell dies aged 77

Emmerdale star Steve Halliwell dies aged 77
Steve Halliwell, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
British actor Steve Halliwell, best known for starring as Zak Dingle on Emmerdale, has died aged 77, ITV has said.

The actor, who made his first appearance on the serial drama in October 1994, died peacefully with his family around him, they said in a statement issued by the broadcaster.

The statement from ITV said: “It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that Emmerdale can confirm that Steve Halliwell, our beloved Zak Dingle, has peacefully passed away.

TV Choice Awards – London
Steve Halliwell (Ian West/PA)
“All our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones through this very difficult time, and we’d request that their privacy is respected as they grieve for his loss.

“Steve will forever be synonymous with Emmerdale. The proud defender and head of the Dingle family. Heart and humour in all he did, it has been and always will be impossible not to smile when you think of him.”

Halliwell’s family said: “He went to sleep, peacefully with his loved ones around him.

“He was making us laugh to the end, the most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for, family was everything to him.

“We would like to thank the wonderful staff at St James Hospital and the Wheatfield Hospice for their love and kindness in his final days. He didn’t want sadness, just to rejoice in a life well-lived.”

By By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

