Play Button
Play Button
Entertainment

Gogglebox Ireland are on the hunt for new participants

Gogglebox Ireland are on the hunt for new participants
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gogglebox Ireland will be returning to Virgin Media Television with a new season this autumn, and they are on the lookout for new participants.

The reality show first hit Irish television screens in 2016 and since then it has grown in popularity. Gogglebox Ireland has featured families and couples from Donegal to Cork and everywhere in between.

The hit television show is looking for new households to apply especially older life-long friends, couples, families and members of the clergy.

Everyone across the country is invited to apply.

How to apply

Advertisement

If you are interested in featuring on Gogglebox Ireland, email [email protected] with your contact details and with details of who is in your group, where you are based, what you like to watch together and a photo of you altogether if possible.

The process is still open to everyone across the country between now and the middle of August.

By Katie Mellett

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

These are the top ten reasons learners fail the driving test

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 2

Irish woman arrested in Spain suspected of leaving young child to go drinking

 By Beat News
News 3

Hill 16 could be converted to seating due to fighting

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement