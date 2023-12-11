Here's what Ireland Googled most in 2023

Home talent on the silver screen had Ireland searching for Oppenheimer and The Banshees of Inisherin in 2023, Google's latest Year in Search data shows.

Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, was the most-searched film this year, followed by Barbie and Martin McDonagh's black comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin.

Drama in RTÉ earlier this year saw us turn to Google for answers, with Ryan Tubridy and 'What is a barter account' among the top searches for the year.

Ireland also queried 'What is Oppenheimer about' and 'What is botulism', before turning our attention further afield, asking 'What is the Willow Project', and 'What is Treads'.

Major allegations and revelations from the UK gave Ireland its top-three searched names; Russell Brand, Huw Edwards and Phillip Schofield.

Following Tubridy, US President Joe Biden, who visited Ireland earlier this year, was the fifth most searched-for person by Irish Googlers.

The Men's Rugby World Cup in France was the most googled sporting event this year, followed by the Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand – Ireland's first appearance at a major tournament.

Third went to the Ryder Cup, in which Europe triumphed over the US, followed by Ireland v England.

The data shows that Ireland also cooked up a storm in 2023, or at least intended to, with Viking Toast being the top-search recipe, coming in ahead of Pornstar Martini, Marry Me Chicken, air fryer recipes, and banana muffins.

The drama series The Last of US was the most googled television show, followed by Netflix's Ginny and Georgia, Welcome to Wrexham, ITV's reality dating series Love Island, and Succession.

