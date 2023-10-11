Here's what's happening with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is allegedly dating actor Bradley Cooper, in spite of their 20 year age gap.

Here is everything we know so far about Gigi (28) and Bradley (48).

1.Dinner in NYC

Gigi and Bradley were photographed walking side by side after a supposed dinner date in New York City last Thursday night (October 5th).

According to the Daily Mail, Gigi and Cooper hopped into the same car after the meal and headed off together.

2.Weekend away

On Sunday October 8th Gigi and Bradley were photographed in a car together, apparently returning from a weekend away.

The model was photographed retrieving luggage from the booth of the car, although it is reported they staggered their exits from the vehicle.

3. Rumours Fly

As of yesterday, media outlets began to report on the romance, and a source has told People magazine that the stars do indeed have a relationship brewing.

"They're having fun," the source said. "It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. Its cute...and there is an attraction."

Gigi Hadid is said to have recently ended a fling with Bradley Cooper's long time friend, Leonardo di Caprio. She shares 3 year old daughter Khai with ex One Direction star, Zayn Malik.

Bradley Cooper, meanwhile, shares 6 year old daughter Lea de Seine with ex wife and model Irina Shayk, and was also romantically linked to actress Diana Argon and political aide Huma Abedin.