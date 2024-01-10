'He's Irish': Viral reaction after magazine claims Barry Keoghan as British

If there's one thing Irish people hate, it's our celebrities being claimed as British.

Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan is the latest, after a cover appearance on British GQ who described him as "one of our most exciting actors".

The post on X, former Twitter, has even resulted in a clarification from the social media company.

It simply reads: "Barry Keoghan is Irish."

The post has since gone viral, and 'He's Irish' is trending on X.

Keoghan (31) won a Bafta for The Banshees Of Inisherin last year and was nominated for an Academy Award for the same supporting role in the dark comedy.

His latest film, the psychological thriller Saltburn, sees him in the lead and earned him critical praise along with a Golden Globe nod for best actor in a motion picture – drama.

He lost out to fellow Irishman Cillian Murphy, who claimed the gong for his lead role in Oppenheimer.

By James Cox

