Home & Away stars to meet fans in the South East

Two Home & Away stars are ditching Summer Bay for the South East this summer!

Sophie Dillman and Paddy O Connor aka Ziggy and Dean from the Australian soap opera will be meeting fans across Ireland this July, including two locations in the South East.

The soap stars will be heading to The Talbot Hotel in Wexford, as well as The Tower Hotel in Waterford for an exclusive Q&A, where the real life couple will be chatting all things Home and Away, both their on and off screen relationship, and what the future holds.

The couple left the soap earlier this year, with fans devastated to see them leave Summer Bay. It isn't their first Irish trip, after appearing at sold out events in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway already this year.

As well as visiting the South East, the actors will be heading to Limerick for another Q&A.

The South East Meet 'n' Greets take place on Saturday 15th July in Wexford, and Sunday 16th July in Waterford.

Home and Away fans can get tickets here

