Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Ireland's biggest nightclub EVER is opening next month

Ireland's biggest nightclub EVER is opening next month
Image: Mark Angelo Sampan
Michelle Heffernan
Michelle Heffernan
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Is electronic music your lifeblood?

Do you dream of raves on the scale of Warehouse Project or Printworks?

A new 3,500 person capacity club is opening in Ireland next month.

 

View this post on Instagram
Advertisement

 

A post shared by SILO Dublin (@silodublin)

SILO intends to push the clubbing experience in Ireland to a new level and give electronic music fans access to mega club events. Opening its doors in the RDS on October 29th worldwide Techno and House mavericks Elrow will play their first gig in Ireland in 5 years at the enormous arena. Also on the set list for opening night are House music legends Defected, Kerri Chandler and Vintage Culture.

Advertisement

Julian O' Brien, Director of the company behind SILO explains what people can expect of the new club. "Silo fills a massive gap within the Irish events scene. Attendees can expect cutting edge production, unlike which they've not seen on the island of Ireland before."

For future SILO events visit their website or follow Silo Dublin on Instagram.

Love your House and Techno? Get the best playlist with Darren Rice's Saturday Selection every Saturday from 10pm

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Cost-of-living measures are budget priority, Martin tells Fianna Fáil think-in

 By Beat News
News 2

Gardaí investigating 'serious public order incident' in Galway city

 By Beat News
News 3

Heatwave comes to abrupt end as temperatures drop

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement