Ireland's biggest nightclub EVER is opening next month

A new 3,500 person capacity club is opening in Ireland next month.

SILO intends to push the clubbing experience in Ireland to a new level and give electronic music fans access to mega club events. Opening its doors in the RDS on October 29th worldwide Techno and House mavericks Elrow will play their first gig in Ireland in 5 years at the enormous arena. Also on the set list for opening night are House music legends Defected, Kerri Chandler and Vintage Culture.

Julian O' Brien, Director of the company behind SILO explains what people can expect of the new club. "Silo fills a massive gap within the Irish events scene. Attendees can expect cutting edge production, unlike which they've not seen on the island of Ireland before."

