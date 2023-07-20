Irish fans clamour for Taylor Swift tickets with over 60,000 in queue

Taylor Swift fans hoping to nab tickets for her Aviva Stadium gigs have been glued to their devices throughout the day.

Tickemaster announced there would be three general sale times for fans who received an access code. The first was 11am, for tickets for Friday, June 28th; 1pm for Saturday, June 29th; and 3pm for Sunday, June 30th.

Those who have been placed on the waitlist could still get the chance to get tickets if they receive a text message with an access code.

It is expected there will be more demand than there are tickets available for the Irish leg of Swift's Era's tour.

There were over 60,000 in the queue for the first Dublin gig, which is set for Friday, June 28th, 2024.

Many people online hoping to get tickets were dismayed when they discovered the only tickets left were the VIP packages, prices of which range from €500 to €743.

Others were placed in long queues with thousands of people, and were kicked out of the portal when it came to their chance to buy tickets. Many of those who were lucky enough to get tickets could only get seats far away from the stage.

Controversy arose last month over hotel prices in the capital around the time of her gigs next year.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle claimed hotels in Dublin were engaging in "rampant price gouging" around the concert dates.

There is not a hotel room available in Dublin for less than €350 on the dates of Swift's concerts, he told the Dáil.

The Donegal representative said he was highlighting the Swift concerts as the star has many young fans who will travel with their parents, as he raised the matter with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during Leaders Questions on Wednesday.

By Kenneth Fox

