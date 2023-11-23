Irish contestant shares his terrifying experiences on NEW Netflix show "Squid Game: The Challenge"

Irish Squid Game: The Challenge contestant Eric Roberts has revealed interest on him and his work has left his 'inundated' after he was chosen as a contestant on the show.

Roberts was selected as one of 456 contestants from all over the world battling to be the sole winner of a $4.56m (€4.2m) prize.

The game show is based on Netflix's most-watched series of all time, Squid Game.

The first five episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge has been released although the game show itself was filmed in January.

Roberts who is a an influencer from Donegal is best known for his hugely popular comedy videos on TikTok.

The 33-year-old told RTE: "Inundated is an understatement! But I'm enjoying it. I was sort of expecting it, having worked in, I suppose, 'the industry' now for the last year.

"I was hopeful that taking part in the show was going to help me in a new trajectory and maybe give me a leg up in the [TV] industry, so I've just been enjoying the process since the show's release."

RTE also reports that another Irish contestant, Kildare man Mikie Bowe, who now lives in Belfast, is also part of the line-up.

The show release is being staggered - a further four episodes will come next week (29 November) and the finale lands on 6 December.

Robert says he has not fully watched the released episodes as he has been getting a lot of attention.

He said: "I watched a few this morning… as many as I could, but I've just been kind of on the phone since. And so I'll try to have a sit down maybe tomorrow and finish the rest."

"I’ve popped up here and there. You never know how much you’re going to feature in it because it was kind of a Big Brother-style setup, so we don't know how much or how little we’d be in it.

"I do know myself obviously, how far I’ve gotten," he says, before adding: "I can reveal that the first five episodes are out now and I do make it to next week [the next batch of episodes] - so you can keep an eye out for me there!"

He revealed how he was selected: "I was contacted by a member of the casting crew who actually followed me online and he said, listen, I'm working on the show - I think you should you should apply, you’re a good personality.

"It was around six months of interviews then with production and casting calls and Zooms. I think 100,000 people applied and it was cut down then to the 456."

Roberts is number 215 on the show and did not reveal if he actually won the game show.

