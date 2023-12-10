Play Button
Irish Star Paul Mescal top of the list to play next James Bond

Paul Mescal, © Invision
Dayna Kearney
Paul Mescal is reportedly top of the list to play the next James Bond.

According to The Sun, the new instalment will star two 007s - one young and one older.

27-year-old, Kildare man Mescal is understood to be in talks to play the younger M-I-6 agent.

The next movie will be the 26th in the franchise, which started back in 1962.

Paul shot to fame in 2020 playing GAA player Connell alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in RTE and BBC romantic drama Normal People.

The Maynooth native was nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards this year for his role in tear-jerker Aftersun. He played a young dad called Calum who has mental health issues.

His next big gig is the role of Lucius Verus in Ridley Scott’s ­Gladiator sequel, due to be released in November 2024. Rumours about 007’s potential replacement have been swirling for years.

Paul said in 2020: “I’m a huge Bond fan. I think it’s an incredible franchise. But it feels very, very far away from current circumstances.

“Would I play Bond? Yeah? I don’t know. If it ever came my way, we’d have a discussion about it.

“I don’t know. I don’t want to say yes or no. I am a massive fan, and will continue to be, regardless.”

By Lily Kennedy

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com

