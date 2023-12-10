Irish Star Paul Mescal top of the list to play next James Bond

Paul Mescal is reportedly top of the list to play the next James Bond.

According to The Sun, the new instalment will star two 007s - one young and one older.

27-year-old, Kildare man Mescal is understood to be in talks to play the younger M-I-6 agent.

The next movie will be the 26th in the franchise, which started back in 1962.

Paul shot to fame in 2020 playing GAA player Connell alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in RTE and BBC romantic drama Normal People.

The Maynooth native was nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards this year for his role in tear-jerker Aftersun. He played a young dad called Calum who has mental health issues.

His next big gig is the role of Lucius Verus in Ridley Scott’s ­Gladiator sequel, due to be released in November 2024. Rumours about 007’s potential replacement have been swirling for years.

Paul said in 2020: “I’m a huge Bond fan. I think it’s an incredible franchise. But it feels very, very far away from current circumstances.

“Would I play Bond? Yeah? I don’t know. If it ever came my way, we’d have a discussion about it.

“I don’t know. I don’t want to say yes or no. I am a massive fan, and will continue to be, regardless.”

By Lily Kennedy

