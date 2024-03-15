Irish Wish starring Lindsay Lohan lands on Netflix

Lindsay Lohan's newest rom-com has landed on Netflix with mixed reviews.

Irish Wish stars Lohan as Maddie, who heads to Ireland to be a bridesmaid at her best friend's wedding.

However, a twist of fate and an 'Irish Wish' means Maddie wakes up as the bride-to-be.

The film was shot on location in parts of Wicklow, Mayo and the Cliffs of Moher.

Lindsay Lohan getting literary with a handsome man on a gorgeous cliffside in Irish Wish. Friday cannot come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/wG0H7S6JYB — Netflix (@netflix) March 13, 2024

The film also stars Ed Speelers, Ayesha Curry and Jane Seymour.

Having been released this morning, Irish Wish has already received some mixed reviews.

The Guardian's film critic gave it just one star out of five, and two stars from The Irish Times.

One review on IMDB says 'Some nice scenery but otherwise a sad waste of time.'

People are glad, however, that Lohan didn't attempt to do an Irish accent for the film.

Reviews say it's stronger than Lindsay Lohan's previous Netflix film Falling for Christmas but rests among the genre of rom-coms to 'watch in the background'.

