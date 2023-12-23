Play Button
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share first pictures of baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share first pictures of baby Rocky
The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles, © PA Archive/PA Images
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared pictures of their new baby for the first time.

The couple, who married in May 2022, posted a series of pictures on Instagram in which Blink-182 drummer Barker cuddles baby Rocky by a Christmas tree and kisses him, while reality star Kardashian is seen breastfeeding.

Earlier in her pregnancy, Kardashian (44) revealed she had undergone “urgent foetal surgery” which saw Barker abandon gigs in Ireland and the UK to be at her side.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

In September, she said in an Instagram post that she was “eternally grateful” to the doctors who saved her baby’s life.

The couple took a break from IVF treatment ahead of their wedding in May 2022 in Portofino, Italy, and got pregnant naturally.

They had announced they were legally married in April last year after holding a “practice” wedding following the Grammys, hosted by an Elvis impersonator at 2am.

Kardashian and Barker both have three children from previous relationships.

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

