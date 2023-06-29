'Legend' Breaking Bad star Dean Norris spotted in Dublin

Breaking Bad star Dean Norris is in Dublin and was spotted in iconic fast food restaurant Leo Burdock.

He popped into the takeaway on Tuesday and posed with fans.

A picture on their Facebook account was captioned: "Another legend @deanjnorris dropping into the flagship @leoburdockireland Christchurch."

Norris, 60, starred as Hank Schrader alongside Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) and Bryan Cranston (Walter White) in the smash-hit Vince Gilligan series.

He isn't the only Breaking Bad star in town, as Giancarlo Esposito is also in Dublin where he is working on a new project.

Esposito played Gus Fring, a ruthless drug lord and fast-food mogul in Breaking Bad.

Esposito visited some of Dublin's top spots, such as the Forty Foot in Dún Laoghaire, where he posed for photos with some "young bucks". He also posted photographs from Trinity College's library and the Apples and Atoms statue outside the Institute of Physics.

Visiting my buds in Ireland! So much love! 1st day on set for a new project coming up soon! Am I ready? You bet I am! More to come! Also got to hang with the Irish young bucks at “Forty Foot”, I love the fuckin’ Irish! pic.twitter.com/HZkSiGXf9M — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) June 25, 2023

It follows another Breaking Bad actor being spotted in Ireland recently.

At the start of May, Bob Odenkirk was seen having a bite to eat at a Kilkenny café while on a trip around the country.

It's claimed that the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul actor had been in the City for the Smithwick’s Kilkenny Roots Festival.

He popped into The Cutting Vedge on Ormonde Street for some lunch and an employee recognised him

Emily Lynch had been cutting some carrits when she heard an American accent.

She looked up and thought "That's Better Call Saul!"

Her co-worker had been serving Bob and didn't know who he was so Emily took over.

He ordered a mushroom and olive pizza, a medium side salad, and a black tea kombucha

By James Cox

