Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Louis Walsh reveals ‘rare’ blood cancer diagnosis on Celebrity Big Brother

Louis Walsh reveals ‘rare’ blood cancer diagnosis on Celebrity Big Brother
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Former X Factor judge Louis Walsh has revealed he was diagnosed with a “rare” blood cancer.

During a conversation on reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother, Walsh told former Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Dragons’ Den star Levi Roots that “no one knew he was sick”.

On Friday, he said he had been “shocked” to learn he had Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia, a slow-growing and rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that hits the white blood cells, according to Cancer Research UK.

Describing how he spent his lockdown during coronavirus, Walsh said: “I was sick, and I think nobody knew I was sick”.

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother 2024
Louis Walsh is one of the contestants on this year’s Celebrity Big Brother (Ray Burmiston/ITV/PA)

A rare form of cancer

Ekin-Su asked if he had Covid-19, and Walsh responded: “No, I had cancer – a mild version, a Waldenstrom, a rare one”.

Levi asked: “Which part? Pancreatic cancer?”

Advertisement

The 71-year-old responded: “In my blood, I didn’t even know that I had it until I went to the hospital, and they checked me, checked me, checked me, then they found it.

“They said it’s a rare one.”

He told the celebrities it affected him mentally, and gesturing his head said: “It’s just up here, even when I go past a hospital I almost get sick.

“It’s all gone, I’m fine. It was just the shock of being sick and that word – nobody wants that word.

Advertisement

“I have it blocked out, it’s just a reality check, you see so many people sick and it’s terrible.

“In my world it was all about pop music and all that. I didn’t think of anybody getting sick or anything like that, and that was like wow, reality check, you’re in the real world.”

By Pol Allingham, PA & Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Levi Roots evicted from Celebrity Big Brother house

 By Beat News
Wexford News 2

Seven men found in trailer at Rosslare Port in Wexford

 By Jayde Maher
Win 3

Win with Emerald Park on Beat Breakfast!

 By Megan O'Regan Byrne
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement