Mariah Carey splits from boyfriend after 7-year relationship

Singer Mariah Carey has split from her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, after a seven year relationship.

According to Page Six, the 54-year-old decided to break up with Takana 'because he wanted kids'.

Tanaka worked as a dancer with Carey in 2006 and started dating the popular singer in 2016.

However, the couple have gone their separate ways as the 40-year-old Tanaka wanted to start a family of his own.

Mariah Carey and her dancer boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, have broken up after 7 years together, Page Six reports. pic.twitter.com/0JRNE4va4G — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) December 21, 2023

“He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at,” the source told Page Six.

Carey has 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon while Tanaka does not have any children.

Another source told Page Six: “He wants to start having his own life.”

The Grammy winner, also known for her song 'All I want for Christmas is you' was last seen with Tanaka in public March when she celebrated her birthday.

