Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Mariah Carey splits from boyfriend after 7-year relationship

Mariah Carey splits from boyfriend after 7-year relationship
Mariah Carey performing in Glasgow, © PA Archive/PA Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Singer Mariah Carey has split from her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, after a seven year relationship.

According to Page Six, the 54-year-old decided to break up with Takana 'because he wanted kids'.

Tanaka worked as a dancer with Carey in 2006 and started dating the popular singer in 2016.

However, the couple have gone their separate ways as the 40-year-old Tanaka wanted to start a family of his own.

Advertisement

“He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at,” the source told Page Six.

Advertisement

Carey has 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon while Tanaka does not have any children.

Another source told Page Six: “He wants to start having his own life.”

The Grammy winner, also known for her song 'All I want for Christmas is you' was last seen with Tanaka in public March when she celebrated her birthday.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

The Winter Solstice explained - when is the shortest day of the year 2023?

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Sale of vapes to children to be banned

 By Beat News
Tipperary News 3

Guns, drugs, and cash seized in Tipperary

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement