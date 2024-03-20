Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hot Girl Summer Tour' coming to Ireland

Megan Thee Stallion has announced an Irish Tour Date for 2024.

Three-time, Grammy award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion formally announced the “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” a 31-city worldwide production.

It will feature a special Chicas Divertidas VIP section and include domestic stops in the U.S. and international performances across Europe.

Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla will serve as a special guest on the “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” which will mark Megan’s first-ever, headlining tour in arenas across the globe.

Advertisement

The Memphis-born hitmaker, who has delivered award-winning hits such as “Tomorrow 2 (feat Cardi B),” “FNF” and “Yeah Glo!,” will join Megan on the domestic leg of the tour.

The tour will kick off on May 14 in Minneapolis and make stops at several major cities across the United States – including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, a hometown performance in Houston and many more – before wrapping up in Las Vegas on June 22.

The international leg of Megan’s tour will begin in Glasgow, Scotland on July 4 with additional shows in England, France, Germany and Ireland.

She will be taking to the stage in Dublin on Sunday the 14th of July.

Advertisement

⚡️ Three-time, Grammy award-winning superstar Megan @TheeStallion brings the 'Hot Girl Summer Tour' coming to @3ArenaDublin on Sunday 14th July! 🌸



🎟️ Tickets on sale from 10am Friday pic.twitter.com/47tJz9jWeS — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) March 20, 2024

Tickets go on sale for the Irish leg of the tour this Friday at 10am.

About Megan Thee Stallion

Advertisement

Hailing from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time GRAMMY-winning recording artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur.

She recently earned her third, Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 in Feb. 2024 with the release of her dynamic song “HISS,” which follows her other chart-topping hits such as “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B.

Megan has been recognized for her musical achievements, including three GRAMMY wins, nine BET Awards and multiple Billboard Music Awards for “Top Rap Female Artist.”

Additionally, she has been honored for her advocacy efforts, having received the 2022 Special Achievement Award at The Webby Awards and the Trailblazer Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Megan made history in Nov. 2022, becoming the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Forbes’ prestigious Under 30 issue.

he was previously recognized as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 after publishing her monumental “Why I Speak Up For Black Women” op-ed for The New York Times.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.