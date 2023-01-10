Mo Gilligan returns as host of the BRITs

Comedian and presenter Mo Gilligan is back to host the BRIT Awards 2023.

Making his debut last year at the UK's most prestigious music awards ceremony, he'll return again on February 11th in London's O2 Arena.

Mo Gilligan replaced Jack Whitehall in 2022 and has told fans he plans to go "even bigger" this year. During last year's ceremony, he swore before the 9pm watershed and was forced to apologise to viewers.

Speaking after the announcement, Mo said: "Hosting the BRITs last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life. I've been so honoured to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists. I promise you, we're going to go even bigger this year... Let's go!"

This year's BRIT Award nominations will be announced on Thursday in an exclusive live stream. TV and Radio broadcaster Vick Hope along with radio host and alternative music champion Jack Saunders will front the reveal on Thursday.

Vick and Jack have also enlisted the help of a team of celebrities to help announce this year’s key categories.

Olympian Tom Daley, YouTube’s Yung Filly, Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott and Gogglebox’s Joe and George Baggs are just some of the names entrusted to reveal this year’s nominations across their own social channels.

You may have seen the aforementioned celebs with locked 'BRITs boxes' on their socials recently. They have been instructed to keep them safe before revealing their categories on the day of the live stream.

The BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday 11th February - the first time the show will be held on a Saturday in its history - and will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX - from The O2 Arena.