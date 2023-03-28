Natasha Bedingfield is releasing new music

NO ONE ELSE CAN FEEEEL IT FOR YOUUU

Singer Natasha Bedingfield is reportedly releasing new music!

The noughties hitmaker has enjoyed somewhat of a resurgence recently. Some of her hit songs have been going viral on TikTok amid reports she's working with Angelique Clineau on some new material.

Advertisement

Natasha is responsible for some of the best noughties bops still claiming serious mileage today. These include 'Unwritten', 'These Words' and, 'I Wanna Have your Babies'.

Speaking to The Sun, a source close to the singer said: "Natasha has been hard at work in LA in the hope she will have some songs out this year.

"There is an eye on releasing an album in 2024 but at the moment she is just enjoying the process.

"The music so far is really bright and optimistic. In lockdown, she gained a massive following on TikTok and there is so much love for her old songs, so it feels like the right time to return."

Advertisement

The singer released her debut album 'Unwritten' in 2004. Then she dropped'N.B.' three years later and 'Strip Me' another three years after that.

Natasha Bedingfield is set to return to the stage this summer. She's playing Mighty Hoopla on Saturday 3 June in Brockwell Park, London.

We don't know about you but we're super excited to hear what's next for Natasha Bedingfield.