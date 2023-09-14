Niall Horan surprised on set of The Voice US to mark 30th birthday

Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan was surprised on the set of The Voice US with a bagpipe rendition of Happy Birthday To You marking his 30th celebrations.

The former One Direction star walked into rehearsals of the American version of the talent competition where a keyboardist began playing the classic tune in the style of the Scottish bagpipes, accompanied by a guitarist honouring his milestone birthday.

The Mullingar-born singer, who is a coach on the hit TV programme, shared the video on his Instagram story, captioning it: “My crew”, with a red love heart, while the official Instagram account for NBC The Voice said: “Help us wish our Irish lad a huge HBD!!!”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

Advertisement

Fellow coach Reba McEntire commented on the post: “Have a fancy birthday @niallhoran. Lucky me, I get to sit next to this Irish gentleman every show!”

While Country singer Blake Shelton, who announced he would be exiting The Voice US after 12 years as a coach, tweeted: “Happy birthday to my good friend @NiallOfficial! Have a great one buddy!”

Horan later posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Thank you for all the birthday wishes. Really appreciate all the love. 30?? Where did that time go?”

Advertisement

The Irish singer-songwriter rose to fame alongside One Direction band members Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik after placing third on The X Factor in 2010.

Niall Horan with his One Direction bandmates (Ian West/PA)

The group became one of the biggest pop groups in the world with five albums and four world tours, but announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016, a year after Malik left to pursue a solo career.

Horan later launched his own solo career including hit songs Slow Hands and Heaven, as well as two number one albums with 2020’s Heartbreak Weather and The Show released this year.

The Voice US announced last year that first-time coach Horan would be joining the 23rd series of the show, alongside US singer and actress McEntire, Shelton for his final season, and Kelly Clarkson – who won the first season of American Idol in 2002.

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.