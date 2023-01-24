Niall Horan teases new album with cryptic website

Niall Horan has chosen to be cryptic this week.

The Mullingar man has been teasing a new song and his third solo album through some unconventional methods.

The singer has been teasing us with snippets of new music on his TikTok and now he's asking fans to head to a new website.

When you go to www.heavenwontbethesame.com it appears as 'NH3 Loading...'.

When you click on the site, there's also an image of a blue cloud candle flickering beneath a window with a cloudy sky outside.

When we dug even deeper, the source code reads: “KEEP CHECKING BACK EVERY DAY.”

At the bottom of the site, fans can click on an email icon to sign up for Niall's mailing list for updates or go to his TikTok.

If you're an eagle-eyed fan, you may get to hear the album before anyone else. So, watch this space for us, will you?

Niall Horan's last solo album was 2020's 'Heartbreak Weather'.

The former One Direction star has a busy schedule of gigs ahead, too. He's playing Boston Calling Music Festival, Isle of White Festival, Pinkpop 2023, TRNSMT in Glasgow, and more from this May onwards.