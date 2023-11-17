Play Button
Nigel Farage to be dropped in Australian Outback as I'm A Celeb gets under way
Nigel Farage will be stranded in the middle of the Australian outback when I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here gets under way.

He will be one of three unsuspecting stars who will be dropped in the red desert in the scorching heat.

Farage will then be tasked with helping his campmates thousands of miles away.

He will be joined by This Morning host Josie Gibson and YouTuber Nella Rose in the Outback.

The stars will learn their help is needed by their fellow celebrities, 2,000 miles away on the Gold Coast.

Their mission is to win time for their fellow camp-mates who are taking part in other challenges on the coast.

The trio will face various challenges in the Outback to help their camp-mates in their bid to win stars and food.

Former Ukip and Brexit Party leader Farage, 59, is the highest profile signing on the new series of the show.

He will also be joined by Britney Spears’s sister, the actress Jamie Lynn Spears, JLS singer Marvin Humes, First Dates star Fred Sirieix, reality star Sam Thompson, food critic Grace Dent, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold and Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard when the group enter the jungle.

The GB News star said he has been “demonised” over the years and wants to show people he is not “mean-spirited, small-minded, nasty” by joining the show.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here launches this Sunday at 9pm on ITV1 & ITVX.

