Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo announces 2024 Guts world tour including Dublin gig

Olivia Rodrigo announces 2024 Guts world tour including Dublin gig
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

American singer Olivia Rodrigo has announced that she will be taking her album Guts on a worldwide tour, including one gig in Dublin.

The global tour for Guts will kick off on Friday, February 23rd, 2024 in Palm Springs California, with stops including Dublin, London, Amsterdam, Miami and Paris.

She will play the 3 Arena on April 30th, before starting the UK leg of her tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rock band The Breeders, Boy’s A Liar singer PinkPantheress, music artist Chappell Roan and American singer Remi Wolf will all be supporting the artist across select dates on the tour.

European fans can register for tickets until Sunday, September 17th at 10pm.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code, which grants them access to the online sale on Thursday, September 21st.

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Olivia Rodrigo attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey (Doug Peters/PA)
Advertisement

Her new album Guts features the hit song Vampire, which went to number one on the official singles chart in the UK.

Rodrigo announced the world tour in a social media post to her followers, which teased that more dates would be “coming soon”.

By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Is This The Evidence Of Alien Life The World Has Been Waiting For?

 By Aoibhin Fallon
Entertainment 2

Stranger Things just dropped a teaser for the final season

 By Michelle Heffernan
Ours to Protect 3

Ep 15 - Bee Sanctuary

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement