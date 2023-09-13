Olivia Rodrigo announces 2024 Guts world tour including Dublin gig

American singer Olivia Rodrigo has announced that she will be taking her album Guts on a worldwide tour, including one gig in Dublin.

The global tour for Guts will kick off on Friday, February 23rd, 2024 in Palm Springs California, with stops including Dublin, London, Amsterdam, Miami and Paris.

She will play the 3 Arena on April 30th, before starting the UK leg of her tour.

Advertisement

soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! register for ticket access at https://t.co/BEPJxkxWct and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!❤️💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/gUFe75yi14 — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) September 13, 2023

Advertisement

Rock band The Breeders, Boy’s A Liar singer PinkPantheress, music artist Chappell Roan and American singer Remi Wolf will all be supporting the artist across select dates on the tour.

European fans can register for tickets until Sunday, September 17th at 10pm.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code, which grants them access to the online sale on Thursday, September 21st.

Olivia Rodrigo attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey (Doug Peters/PA)

Advertisement

Her new album Guts features the hit song Vampire, which went to number one on the official singles chart in the UK.

Rodrigo announced the world tour in a social media post to her followers, which teased that more dates would be “coming soon”.

By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter