Phillip Schofield at the top of Celebrity Big Brother wish list

Reportedly, Celebrity Big Brother is set to return to our TV screens.

The recently revived Big Brother, featuring new co-hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, welcomed 16 contestants into the iconic house, with one participant already evicted.

Daily Mail Online has disclosed that the celebrity spin-off of the show is poised for a comeback, backed by a £2 million budget to secure cast members.

Notably, Phillip Schofield is reportedly at the top of their wish list for contestants.

According to a source: “CBB is the perfect place for stars who are riding off the wave of a scandal or something big happening in their lives.”

A representative for Big Brother commented: “At present, we are focused on the current series of Big Brother, and any announcements regarding future series will be made in due course.”

The source emphasized that the producers are seeking a controversial lineup, stating: “They want it to really come back with a bang.”

Earlier this year, Phillip Schofield became the center of attention amid rumors of a "feud" with his former best friend and This Morning co-star, Holly Willoughby.

Shortly thereafter, Phillip announced his immediate departure from This Morning after 21 years.

He later shocked the world by revealing that he had lied about having an affair with a younger man who worked on This Morning.

