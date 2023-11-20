Picture This announce Irish tour dates with massive open-air shows

Picture This have announced two massive open-air summer shows in Ireland next year.

Following their sold-out UK & Irish October tour, the band will play Dublin and Cork in 2024 with Calum Scott announced as special guest for both shows.

Sharing the news on X, the band said: "SUMMER 2024! Beyond excited to see you all at these gigs."

SUMMER 2024! Beyond excited to see you all at these gigs. The incredible @calumscott is joining us also ❤️ tickets on sale 10am Friday 😃 pic.twitter.com/OylIHjxenN — Picture This (@picturethis) November 20, 2023

Tickets €49.90 including booking fees for St Anne’s Park on Saturday 1st June and Musgrave Park on Saturday 15th June go on sale at 10am this Friday via Ticketmaster.ie.

Picture This

Ireland’s hottest musical export in decades, Picture This are recognised for their compelling songwriting and electrifying performances.

Hailing from Athy, Co. Kildare, the band was formed by childhood friends Ryan Hennessy and Jimmy Rainsford.

As a duo, they uploaded the song Take My Hand to their social channels in 2015 and it went viral. Later that year when they started playing live gigs, two more friends – Owen Cardiff and Cliff Deane – were recruited.

As a four-piece, the band have gone from strength to strength, captivating listeners from every corner of the world.

The band’s self-titled, debut album in 2017 reached No.1 on the Irish music charts, with Picture This going triple platinum and topping the streaming chart for seven weeks.

Their follow-up album MDRN LV in 2019, featuring the hits One Drink and Everything or Nothing, landed at No.1 on the Irish albums chart and reached No.54 on the UK albums chart.

To date, the band have amassed over 450 million total streams, selling out stadiums including a five-night stand at Dublin’s 3Arena, headlining Electric Picnic’s Main Stage twice and most recently sold-out their first European underplay tour in 20 minutes plus played 11 shows at Europe’s key festivals last summer.

Their October 2023 UK and Ireland tour which included multiple sold out dates at 3Arena and INEC Killarney and took them to 20 European cities in November 23.

Picture This have announced their long-awaited fourth studio album, “Parked Car Conversations”, due for release via RCA Records, Germany.

This album announcement follows the release of new music from the band, including the hit single 'Get On My Love' and most recently ‘Leftover Love’, both tracks extending Picture This’ status as hit songwriters after their 18-month hiatus.

Parked Car Conversations will be available on CD and LP, and ltd. book. The latter forms providing an intimate and unique insight into the band’s history with dozens of unseen photos and unheard stories.

Their most recent single ‘Leftover Love’ is out now.

