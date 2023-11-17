Play Button
Rapper Snoop Dogg quits smoking after years of marijuana use

Rapper Snoop Dogg quits smoking after years of marijuana use
Ayomide Akinshilo
Legendary rapper and hip hop star Snoop Dogg has announced he has quit smoking marijuana.

The artist, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, made the surprise announcement on Instagram and Twitter.

He said: "After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke.

"Please respect my privacy at this time."

According to Sky News, it's not the first time Snoop Dogg has made a break for sobriety.

The Gin and Juice Crooner said in 2002 that he was quitting the drug for good.

In 2013, Snoop Dogg told GQ Magazine that he was smoking 80 cannabis blunts a day.

