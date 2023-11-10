Play Button
Retired boxer Tony Bellew is final name rumoured to join I’m A Celebrity line-up

Former professional boxer Tony Bellew is the final name rumoured to be heading into the Australian jungle on the ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears, soap star Nick Pickard, This Morning presenter Josie Gibson and First Dates star Fred Sirieix are also reported to be part of the line-up, according to the Sun newspaper.

Former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he is giving an offer to join the new series “very serious consideration”, which will see another crop of hopefuls compete to be named Queen or King of the Jungle.

Farage said he has turned down requests offering “really quite substantial sums of money” since 2016 to appear on the hit show, but feels he might be able to “connect” with a younger audience if he joined this year.

It comes after former health secretary Matt Hancock placed third in the 2022 series of the show.

Meanwhile, also rumoured to be joining the reality show this year is recently retired jockey Frankie Dettori, social media star and TV presenter Nella Rose, former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold and former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

JLS singer and DJ Marvin Humes and food critic Grace Dent, who often appears as a guest judge on the BBC’s MasterChef competition, have also reportedly signed on for the series – though ITV is yet to officially confirm the line-up.

It comes after a video of presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly was released to officially confirm the launch of the new series set to air on November 19th at 9 pm.

By Ellie Iorizzo, LA Correspondent

