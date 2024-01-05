RTE to release behind the scene series on retail giant Penneys

Ireland's biggest retailer Penneys is set to show customers its behind-the-scenes operation through a documentary to air on RTE.

The documentary titled Inside Penneys follows the activities of the retailer's popular Mary Street branch in Dublin and other branches around the world.

It will air on RTE on Tuesday, January 9 and fans will be able to see how the retailer maintains its customer base through its activities outside the sales floor.

Penneys opened its first store in 1969 and currently has 430 locations across 16 countries, employing over 75,000 colleagues across Europe and the US.

Fans will be able to see behind-the-scenes footage at the Penneys international head office while also telling real-life stories from the shop floor.

Penneys is called Primark outside Ireland as the original Penneys brand is owned by American retailer JC Penney outside the country.

The series will also follow the retailer's activities in different stores from the design hub to the activities of its buying team.

From Manchester to Milan and from Cork to Brooklyn, Inside Penneys follows the action across a busy summer in the retail business, the Irish Sun further reports.

