Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Sam Smith splits from boyfriend after a year of dating

Sam Smith splits from boyfriend after a year of dating
Sam Smith. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Singer Sam Smith has split from their boyfriend Christian Cowan.

According to the Daily Mail, Smith has been with the designer for a year before splitting.

The 31-year-old has been spotted on the dating app Raya which is usually used by celebrities.

The singer was spotted with the 27-year-old designer on December 14 at a party in New York.

It was reported that Smith hooked up with the designer in January 2023 after they worked together for the singer's music video, I'm Not Here to Make Friends

The five-time Grammy Award winner's boo has designed for A-list stars like Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Heidi Klum.

