Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suspected he might be gay while watching Neighbours

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suspected he might be gay while watching Neighbours
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has shared he suspected he was gay while watching Neighbours.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Varadkar revealed he chatted all things Ramsay Street with Kylie Minogue when he met the singer in 2018.

But it wasn't Charlene's overalls that caught his eye.

I'm old enough to remember Kylie and Jason. To be honest one of the first times I suspected that I might be gay was watching neighbours. Because all my friends fancied Kylie, and I didn't.

The Taoiseach also admitted that he's a Swiftie.

But, he says he hasn't bagged a ticket to any of her Dublin gigs this June.

Taylor is due to play the Aviva Stadium on June 28th, 29th, and 30th.

