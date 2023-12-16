Taylor Swift's Eras Tour breaks Guinness World Record

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has broken the Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing music tour.

The 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker (33) has become the first artist to exceed $1 billion, having earned $1.04 billion for the tour so far, which will wrap after 151 shows in December 2024, according to Pollstar.

Swift has beaten Sir Elton John’s five-year Goodbye Yellow Brick Road farewell tour, which saw the 76-year-old music legend rake in $939 million for 328 shows. She has also managed to earn more than Beyonce and Bruce Springsteen combined.

Beyonce was the previous record-holder, after her 56-date Renaissance Tour, who took the top spot from Madonna.

According to the report, each of Swift has grossed over $17 million per show in her Eras Tour, and has made $200 million from merchandise so far.

Swift, who was named Time magazine's Person of the Year last week, is Spotify’s most-streamed artist globally for 2023, having surpassed 26.1 billion streams worldwide since the start of the year.

A re-release of her previously recorded album 1989, as part of her 'Taylor's Version' mission to own the masters of all her music, was also named the biggest-selling album of the year, and she broke the US Billboard 200 record for the most albums charting at the same time when 10 of her records charted simultaneously.