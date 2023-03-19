Play Button
The Banshees of Inisherin has inspired a retro browser game

Beat News
James Cox

The Banshees of Inisherin has been transformed into a free Pac-Man style retro browser game.

Brendan Gleeson’s character Colm Doherty is tasked with getting to the pub while avoiding Colin Farrell's "boring" Pádraic Súilleabháin.

When caught, Colm says "I don't like you no more" like Gleeson in the film.

Along the way Colm is also pursued by Barry Keoghan's Dominic and Jenny the Donkey.

Cogs & Marvel are behind the game, inspired by Martin McDonagh's Oscar-nominated film.

The film didn't win any Oscars in the end, but it caught the imagination of plenty of viewers, with Jimmy Kimmel even joined by an “emotional support donkey” in a tribute to Jenny at the Academy Awards.

You can try the free game here.

