The Beckhams fetch almost €150m in yearly sales amid documentary success

David and Victoria Beckham have raked in more than £130 million (€149 million) in yearly sales across their consumer, media and fashion empires amid the success of their Netflix documentary.

Accounts for David Beckham’s businesses reveal he made £72.6 million in revenues over 2022.

The figure incorporates sales from his sponsorships and brands, as well as from his production firm Studio 99 which made the documentary Beckham and the biopic The Edge of Everything, documenting the life of English snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The four-part series Beckham spent six weeks in Netflix’s top 10 shows globally earlier this year.

It addressed Mr Beckham’s rise to fame as a footballer and his relationship with Victoria Beckham, whom he married in 1999.

It also addressed speculation that he allegedly had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2003, claims which the couple have always denied.

The full financial impact of the popular series will not be seen until the company unveils its 2023 accounts.

Partnerships with global brands

But Mr Beckham has also earned money from partnerships with global brands including Maserati, Nespresso, Adidas and Tudor, building his wide-ranging list of endorsements from sports to cars and fashion.

David Beckham Ventures, which incorporates the majority of his sponsorships, made a pre-tax profit of £32.6 million last year, up from £24.1 million generated over 2021.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham’s fashion and beauty business saw revenues swell by 44 per cent to £58.8 million over 2022, compared with the year before.

Luxury leather range

Sales growth was driven by the luxury fashion firm’s leather range, including the “chain pouch” bag which fetches up to £1,550, and the Victoria Beckham Beauty business which saw the volume of customers triple over the year.

Nevertheless, the businesswoman and former Spice Girl’s company continued to operate at a loss, despite losses narrowing year-on-year from £3.9 million to £900,000 in 2022.

In 2022, Mr Beckham sold a stake of his branded goods company to US consumer giant Authentic, which also owns Juicy Couture and Reebok.

By Anna Wise, PA Business Reporter & Beat News

