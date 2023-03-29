The Gwyenth Paltrow court case: here's what you need to know

Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued in a civil lawsuit. Here's what you need to know:

-In 2016, Gwyneth Paltrow was skiing at Deer Valley Ski Resort, Utah. A man called Terry Sanderson alleges that she crashed into him and left him seriously injured in a so-called "ski and run" accident.

-Sanderson filed the lawsuit three years after the accident in 2019. He said he was left with "four broken ribs and permanent traumatic brain injury" after the ski collision. He originally sued for $ 3.1 million but a judge ruled he could only ask for $300,000 in damages.

-In 2019 Gwyneth filed a counter-lawsuit for $1 and attorney fees. She claims Anderson was the one who crashed into her, skiing directly into her back. "I was confused at first, I froze, and I would say I got very upset a couple of seconds later," she said. "I didn't know if it was an intentional assault of a sexual nature, that was a quick thought that went through my head-is this a practical joke, is someone playing a practical joke?" she said.

-Paltrow was actually skiing with a ski instructor at the time of the collision. The instructor filed a report in 2016 to say the actress did not cause the accident at the time. Sanderson is saying this is a false report.

-Sanderson's lawyer, Kristin VanOrman has gone viral for some of the strange questions she has asked Gwyenth on the stand. Due to the similarities to Taylor Swift's infamous one-dollar lawsuit, Paltrow was asked if she is friends with Taylor Swift. She also asked the actress how tall she is, her choice of outfit, and how the incident affected her expensive holiday, to which Paltrow replied "Well, I lost half a day of skiing."

-Sanderson appeared emotional during his cross-examination in court. "This is hard because I don't like going through this scene," he said. He claimed that he heard a "blood-curdling scream" before he was hit and that he got hit in the back. "I've never been hit that hard," he said.

The trial began on Tuesday, March 21st and continues, with depositions from Paltrow's children Apple, and Moses heard in court yesterday.