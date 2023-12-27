TikTok's #DatingWrapped: The Viral Trend of the Month

To mark the year's end, TikTok users are embracing #DatingWrapped, a trend inspired by Spotify's Wrapped, sharing their dating escapades from the past year on the popular social media platform.

Singles, including influencers and TikTok stars, have flocked to the platform to unveil their #DatingWrapped, often presented in the form of a PowerPoint breakdown of their dating experiences throughout the year.

Users delve into various metrics, such as how they met their dates, the duration of the relationships, reasons for the breakup, and the locations of their outings.

The trend encourages creativity, with some users fully dedicated to crafting elaborate presentations.

Advertisement

One notable example is TikToker Tara Michelle, whose #DatingWrapped garnered over 1.5 million likes. She documented going on 14 dates in the year, aiming for at least one per month to curate her year-end PowerPoint presentation.

Michelle shared insights, noting that she liked three out of the 14 individuals she dated, emphasizing the anticipation she felt throughout the year for this culminating moment.

The trend has gained immense popularity, accumulating over 130 million views on the associated tag.

Advertisement

While the trend offers a lighthearted and engaging way to share romantic experiences, Emma Hawthorn, in-house dating expert at Seeking.com, cautioned about potential pitfalls.

She remarked: "While it's tempting to spill all the numbers, consider leaving some room for mystery and focusing on the fun, exciting parts of your dating journey instead."

Hawthorn highlighted the risk that sharing specific details, such as the number of times one has been ghosted, could inadvertently create doubts or second thoughts among potential partners.

Advertisement

By David Bjelac, Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.