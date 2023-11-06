Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Tipperary GAA star and former Miss Ireland announce they are expecting

Tipperary GAA star and former Miss Ireland announce they are expecting
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Tipperary GAA star Brendan Maher is expecting his first child with former Miss Ireland Aoife Hannon.

The couple announced they are expecting their first child in March 2024 on Instagram.

The couple tied the knot back in May 2022 and and had their honeymoon in the Maldives and Dubai.

Making the announcement on Instagram, the couple shared a picture on Aoife's Instagram handle: 'We have a little baby due in March and we couldn’t be happier.'

Advertisement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aoife Hannon (@aoifehannon1)

Advertisement

The picture of them was taken on a Polaroid camera while Aoife held up a picture of the sonogram.

The couple are yet to announce if they are expecting a boy or a girl.

The couple have been together since 2014, with the pair getting engaged in early 2020, surrounded by friends and family in Brendan’s hometown of Borrisoleigh in County Tipperary.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Elton John’s Aids charity launches Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Marmite

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

Creepy or Cool? The Beatles release re-imagined video and new track

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Sport 3

Kilkenny driver nominated for Young Rally Driver of the Year Award

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement