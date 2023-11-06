Tipperary GAA star and former Miss Ireland announce they are expecting

Tipperary GAA star Brendan Maher is expecting his first child with former Miss Ireland Aoife Hannon.

The couple announced they are expecting their first child in March 2024 on Instagram.

The couple tied the knot back in May 2022 and and had their honeymoon in the Maldives and Dubai.

Making the announcement on Instagram, the couple shared a picture on Aoife's Instagram handle: 'We have a little baby due in March and we couldn’t be happier.'

The picture of them was taken on a Polaroid camera while Aoife held up a picture of the sonogram.

The couple are yet to announce if they are expecting a boy or a girl.

The couple have been together since 2014, with the pair getting engaged in early 2020, surrounded by friends and family in Brendan’s hometown of Borrisoleigh in County Tipperary.

