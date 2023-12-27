The Top 10 Films of 2023

As we bid farewell to 2023, IMDb marks the occasion by revealing the global top 10 films. Uncover which sequel captured heart and explore worldwide phenomenon that defined the year – Barbenheimer.

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's historical biopic brought the controversial career of J. Robert Oppenheimer into sharp focus on screens worldwide this summer, serving as an explosive counterpart to Barbie during a historic weekend at the box office.

The countdown for Nolan's ambitious project began in 2021, and its highly anticipated debut garnered an impressive $82.4 million domestically on opening weekend.

While it may not have sparked the exuberant enthusiasm seen with its hot-pink counterpart, whispers of Oppenheimer's potential for awards recognition emerged as the credits rolled. Anticipated entries include Best Picture, Best Director, among various other categories at the 2024 Oscars.

Barbie

Barbie, once perceived as a box-office risk, experienced a significant turnaround under the direction of Greta Gerwig.

Margot Robbie's portrayal of the iconic toy doll generated an impressive global box office revenue of $1.44 billion. Beyond financial success, the film, known as Barbenheimer, played a notable role in challenging patriarchal norms within both the fictional Barbie Land and the real world.

— #Barbie was considered #1 film of the year by Grindr users. (Yes, Grindr) pic.twitter.com/laBYSzHNXo — Ryan Gosling Nation (@ryangosnat) December 20, 2023

The Barbenheimer era sparked cultural discussions, evident in fan engagement during opening weekends and notable reactions from certain audiences.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn has concluded his stewardship over the Guardians, wrapping up the beloved trilogy with a box office triumph that resonates emotionally with fans.

Holding the top spot on IMDb's MOVIEmeter for three consecutive weeks, the series finale has proven to be a resounding success, amassing over $845 million worldwide and claiming the title of the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2023. While this installment may not signify the definitive end of the Guardians, a post-credit scene has confirmed Star-Lord's impending return.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is streaming on @disneyplus August 2 🎶 #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/YUqYs70MCe — Guardians of the Galaxy (@Guardians) July 17, 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4

According to many online fans, Keanu Reeves has proven to be the catalyst for elevating the success of the John Wick franchise, with the fourth installment earning a franchise-best $440 million worldwide at the box office.

Long live the king. Don't miss the #1 movie in the world. See #JohnWick4 now playing in theaters everywhere. pic.twitter.com/F4Wx7YSwVP — John Wick: Chapter 4 (@JohnWickMovie) March 28, 2023



Released in March, John Wick 4 witnessed the iconic assassin facing formidable challenges, albeit with the suggestion that his ultimate fate remained intact

A fifth outing for John Wick seems highly likely, with hints that future installments will explore new narrative directions.

The Little Mermaid

In a case of the box office receipts not quite matching the buzz, Disney’s latest live-action reboot of an animated classic entered the year as one of the most anticipated movies of 2023, but struggled to meet worldwide revenue expectations.

Disney's #TheLittleMermaid is officially part of your world. ✨🫧🌊 Stream it NOW only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/RdMWLkf41N — The Little Mermaid (@LittleMermaid) September 6, 2023

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley accomplished the challenging task of translating the joys of playing Dungeons & Dragons to a wider audience with their film "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."

Amidst numerous adaptations of the beloved game, this iteration stood out, drawing attention with its all-star cast and incorporating quirky Easter eggs like gelatinous cubes.

Garnering a worldwide box office gross of $208 million, the film became a must-see for fantasy enthusiasts in the year.

Just finished Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and I think it’s in my top 5 films of the year. Had just about everything a regular moviegoer and D&D fan would enjoy. They need to make a sequel soon, cause this movie was more fun than I can express. 9.5/10 pic.twitter.com/upjYaAMhjs — Mammoth | #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@MammothRick) December 21, 2023

Killers of the Flower Moon

Deciphering box office numbers in 2023 has proven challenging, and Martin Scorsese's latest film might appear modest at first glance. Despite opening against strong competition, including Taylor Swift's first wide-release concert film and an imminent streaming release, "Killers of the Flower Moon," a 206-minute period piece, emerged as a major success.

With a worldwide opening weekend gross of $44 million, the legendary director's 27th feature garnered positive reviews from critics, with Donald Clarke of The Irish Times saying "Exquisitely mounted, impeccably finished and just a little worthy."

Killers Of The Flower Moon (2023 dir. Martin Scorsese) (Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto) pic.twitter.com/UDhYXc170D — Ebru Yıldırım (@Ebruyldrm_88) December 21, 2023

Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny

The iconic whip and fedora made a comeback, accompanied by beloved characters Sallah and Marion, in the latest and final adventure with Indiana Jones. Despite anticipation surpassing its worldwide box office earnings of $384 million, "The Dial of Destiny" remained prominently positioned on IMDb's MOVIEmeter chart for several months.

According to IMDb, fans showed significant interest in Harrison Ford's IMDb page, particularly when the announcement was made about his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in both Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts.

A new Indy adventure is here! See #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Sy875RKvBe — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) December 1, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse

The sequel to Into the Spider-Verse propelled the franchise to unprecedented heights, surpassing its predecessor's total gross of $384.5 million in just 12 days and claiming the sixth spot among the highest-grossing films of the year.

Embracing the multiverse theme, two versions of the film were concurrently released in theaters, featuring slight dialogue and animation differences that kept fans engaged and guessing.

Unforgettable & emotional experience last night at the Academy Museum Theater w/ @DANIELPEMBERTON & @MetroBoomin for a LIVE ORCHESTRA screening of #AcrossTheSpiderVerse celebrating the brilliant score& soundtrack! The room was electric! pic.twitter.com/Qv2Vw76bH2 — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) December 2, 2023

The film showcased a staggering 280 variations of Spider-Man, including notable newcomers like Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), and Spider-Man India (Karan Soni).

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

In the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Ethan Hunt engages in heart-stopping feats, from racing through airports to leaping between train cars and launching himself off a cliff in what critics hailed as one of Tom Cruise's most perilous stunts.

While the film's worldwide box office earnings of $567 million may not have reached initial expectations, both critics and fans unanimously acknowledged that the action-adventure accomplished its mission of entertaining audiences.

The fuse has been lit. 💥 Buy or Rent #MissionImpossible - Dead Reckoning Part One at home today. https://t.co/iiohwc5QHP pic.twitter.com/xKNY4orfgG — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) November 7, 2023

