WATCH: Bruce Springteen pays tribute to Shane MacGowan at Nowlan Park gig

Joleen Murphy
Bruce Springsteen paid an emotional tribute to the late Shane MacGowan while performing at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny.

The American megastar took to the stage in the Marble County on Sunday evening (May 12th) for his second concert in Ireland this week.

The Boss who says Ireland is his second home, is playing four shows as part of the Irish leg of his tour with the E Street Band.

Bruce Springsteen kicked off his show in Kilkenny by paying tribute to late Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan.

Shane MacGowan, who found fame as the lead singer of London-Irish punk/folk band The Pogues, died at the age of 65 in November 2023.

Bruce and the E Street Band opened the concert with The Pgogues 1985 hit "A Rainy Night In Soho".

Bruce Spingsteen last performed twice in 2013 in Kilkenny's Nowlan Park.

On Sunday night, he also left the stage to join the crowd in enjoying the E Street Band.

Fans praised the frontman says: "Incredible show- Kilkenny was rocking."

He'll be taking the show next to Corks Páirc Uí Caoimh and Dublins Croke Park.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

