Entertainment

Watch the trailer for Love Island Games

Love Island games cast
Rachael Dunphy
The trailer has been released for the first-ever Love Island Games.

The spin-off show sees previous islanders from the UK, US, Australia and more take on challenges, where they'll get another shot at love in the villa.

Earlier this month, the cast for the show was announced, including UK islanders Jack Fowler, Georgia Steele and Toby Aromolaran.

Maya Jama returns to host the series, alongside Irish Love Island star Maura Higgins, who'll work as the show's social media ambassador.

She'll be reunited with her ex Curtis Pritchard, who she met in the Love Island villa in 2019.

The trailer sees the islanders couple up and attempt challenges, along with the usual LI drama, including a bombshell with an ex in the villa.

The last couple standing will ultimately go home with $100,000.

Love Island Games arrives on Peacock on November 1st.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

