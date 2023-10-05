Love Island Games: Irish and UK cast for spin-off show revealed

The cast of the first ever Love Island spin-off, Love Island games has been revealed.

Nine contestants from various UK seasons will join Maya James and other contestants from international past versions of the ITV reality dating in Fiji. The line-up includes one former couple and a few bitter rivals.

The spin off show sees stars from various international versions of the franchise shacking up together in a Fiji villa for an exciting competition of fun challenges.

Contestants from US, Australian, German, Swedish and French versions of the show, will be included in the Love Island Games show which premieres on Peacock on November 1.

First look at Love Island Games, airing six nights a week on Peacock starting Nov. 1 pic.twitter.com/PGyBzjkaAm — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) October 4, 2023

Maya James, who took over as presenter from Laura Whitmore last year, will also be back to host while voiceover Iain Stirling will also be involved, with Maura Higgins landing a presenting role outside the villa.

Curtis Pritchard, who finished fourth place on the 2019 UK series will be involved. Another Brit, Meghan Barton Hanson, from Love Island 2018 fame has also been cast. She was voted off the show alongside lover Wes Nelson.

Georgia Steel, who clashed with Meghan back in 2019 is also cast. The 25-year-old was last seen on Celebs on the Ranch to Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love.

Another Love Island 2018 alum to appear on the first ever Love Island Games is Eyal.

Another class of 2018 alum, Jack Fowler will also be participating in Love Island Games alongside Mike Boateng, who starred in Winter Love Island 2020.

Liberty Poole, from Love Island 2021, has also signed up for the spin-off. Former footballer Scott Van-der-Sluis, who also appeared on Love Island USA just one month after leaving the British version, but was ultimately dumped shortly before the semi-finals.

Toby Aromolaran rounds up the UK and Ireland stars for the new show.

These contestants will be joined by their European counterparts; Aurelia Lamprecht (German), Steph Blackos (France) and Lisa Celander from (Sweden). The Australians on the show are Jessica Losurdo, Tina Provis, Callum Hole and Mitch Hibberd.

The line up is rounded up by US contestants Kyra Green, Johnny Middlebrooks, Courtney Boerner, Ray Gantt, Justine Ndiba, Zeta Morrison, Cely Vazquez, Carrington Rodriguez, Deb Chubb and Imani Wheeler.

