Which country celebrates New Year first and where does Ireland fall?

First, Happy New Year from everyone at Beat 102103.

We had an eventful year, that included the death of Irish music legends Shane MacGowan and Sinead O’Connor.

2024 is set to be another impactful year. The War in Israel and the Ukraine will continue.

The Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games will hold in France, the UEFA Euro 2024 will be held in Germany while Joe Biden will be seeking a second term as President of the USA.

Advertisement

Jan 1st will be experienced in different ways in parts of the world, some people will be on the second day of January when others will just be about to experience the first day of the year.

The different time zones is the reason for this as most countries follow the Gregorian calendar.

Advertisement

The Pacific island of Kiribati close to Tonga and New Zealand will be the first place to celebrate the New Year 2024.

The Island of Kiribati is 14 hours ahead of Ireland and so when the Island is celebrating January 1st on the stroke of midnight it will be 11am in the country.

The last set of countries to celebrate the New Year will be American Samoa, Baker Island and Howland Island (part of the United States Minor Outlying Islands).

These areas will see the New Year at 12 pm January 1st Irish time.

Advertisement

Ireland is actually among the last set of countries to experience January 1st by time and date.com.

After Ireland and the UK crosses 12am on January 1st, areas like Greenland, Cabo Verde will be next followed by most of Brazil and Argentina.

Most/all of the USA is the last to experience the first day of the year at which point Tonga will be on their second day of the year.

You can also see the order on which countries experience the New Year here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.