Woman creates 400lbs Taylor Swift pumpkin

Woman creates 400lbs Taylor Swift pumpkin
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
How much do you love Taylor Swift?

If you think you love Taylor so much, you have a huge competition on your hand.

A woman in the United States took her love to a whole new level by creating a 399 pound (180.1 kg) pumpkin of Taylor Swift.

Artist Jeanette Paras, a self-professed 'swifty' shared her enormous creation on Instagram.

The piece took over 10 hours to complete including painting the huge pumpkin and adding hair to the pumpkin which admittedly looks like Taylor Swift.

 

