Woman creates 400lbs Taylor Swift pumpkin

How much do you love Taylor Swift?

If you think you love Taylor so much, you have a huge competition on your hand.

A woman in the United States took her love to a whole new level by creating a 399 pound (180.1 kg) pumpkin of Taylor Swift.

Artist Jeanette Paras, a self-professed 'swifty' shared her enormous creation on Instagram.

Advertisement

The piece took over 10 hours to complete including painting the huge pumpkin and adding hair to the pumpkin which admittedly looks like Taylor Swift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeanette Paras (@paras_pumpkins)

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.