1.5 million passengers will travel through Dublin Airport over Christmas

One and a half million passengers will travel through Dublin Airport over Christmas.

The peak Christmas travel period is already underway and will run until January 6th, when more than 75,000 passengers will pass through Terminal 1 and 2 every day, according to DAA.

The busiest day after Christmas will be Friday, December 29th, as many festive visitors to Ireland return overseas and as thousands more head off to celebrate New Year's Eve all around the world.

Graeme McQueen, media relations manager at DAA, said up to 100,000 passengers will use the airport today.

Mr McQueen told Newstalk: "We're looking forward to what is going to be a busy three days before Christmas. Today will see just over 100,000 passengers going through [Dublin Airport], just under 50,000 people coming in, and the same going out.

"So really exciting times in the terminals. As we've seen all week, lots of families being reunited for the first time, in many cases in years, so it makes for great scenes... lots of hugs, lots of kisses."

By James Cox

