10-year-old boy dies in hospital days after Clare crash

10-year-old boy dies in hospital days after Clare crash
An Garda Siochana, © PA Archive/PA Images
A boy has died in hospital days after being injured in a road crash in Co Clare.

The 10-year-old boy, who was a pedestrian, was injured in the crash involving a van at Purcell Park, Shannon, on Sunday.

The boy was initially taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries and was later transferred to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street, Dublin.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Road users with footage who were in the Purcell Park area between 1.45 pm and 2.30 pm on Sunday are asked to provide it to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station at 061 365900, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and was later released.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

