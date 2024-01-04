10,000 free home STI kits being ordered every month

Ten thousand free home test kits for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are being ordered by Irish households every month, according to the minister with responsibility for public health.

Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Hildegarde Naughton said the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has received more than 100,000 orders between January 2023 and the end of November, while 91,000 were ordered in 2022.

The service provides people aged 17 and older with the option to test for STIs discreetly at home.

Those with a reactive result, indicating a need for additional investigation or treatment, are referred to participating public STI clinics.

Since November, individuals who test positive for chlamydia now have the option of an online prescription, reducing the number of referrals to clinics for treatment.

Service Increase

The Department of Health said that the home service has increased access to testing, removing potential barriers such as embarrassment, cost and time needed to travel to and attend a face-to-face service.

It added that the service is reaching key population groups and individuals who may not attend a face-to-face service and could have developed significant morbidity and contributed to onward transmission of STIs.

Of those ordering a home STI test kit in 2022, 56 per cent reported having never visited a sexual health clinic previously.

In 2023, 42 per cent of users reported that they had never had an STI test before.

Up to mid-September, 20 per cent of gonorrhoea notifications and 36% of chlamydia notifications to the public health system came from the home testing service.

Ms Naughton said: “It’s providing increased opportunities for diagnosis and treatment, which is particularly important in the context of rising STI rates, both nationally and internationally.”

Funding for the STI home testing service totalled 3.55 million euros in 2023 and has been increased to 4.27 million euros in 2024.

Over the past year, 5,594 users rated the service with an overall user rating of 4.88 out 5.

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

