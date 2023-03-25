Play Button
Play Button
News

23 people dead following tornadoes in the US

23 people dead following tornadoes in the US
Shaun Connolly
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

At least 23 people have been confirmed dead, with dozens more injured and missing, as a series of powerful tornadoes has devastated parts of the United States.

Mississippi, Texas and Alabama were hit with severe storms throughout Friday, 24 March.

'Golf ball' sized hail was reported, prompting authorities to warn residents they were in a life-threatening situation.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service issued an alert to people in the path of the tornado and said: "To protect your life, take cover now.

Advertisement

"You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter...

"Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."

Tens of thousands of people have been left without power in Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama, with search teams looking for people among the debris.

Meteorologist Matt Laubhan was unable to hide his emotion while attempting to broadcast a warning message on air.

Advertisement

"We got a new scan coming in here as we speak - aw, man," he said

"North side of Amory this is coming in. Aw, man.

"Dear Jesus, please help them, amen."

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Property 1

Waterford city property with classy interior hits the market for a shade under €200K

 By Robbie Byrne
Wexford News 2

Family of 4 year-old fight for end of life care at home

 By Jayde Maher
News 3

Man remanded in custody after being charged with murder of woman

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement