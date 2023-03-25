23 people dead following tornadoes in the US

At least 23 people have been confirmed dead, with dozens more injured and missing, as a series of powerful tornadoes has devastated parts of the United States.

Mississippi, Texas and Alabama were hit with severe storms throughout Friday, 24 March.

'Golf ball' sized hail was reported, prompting authorities to warn residents they were in a life-threatening situation.

Video posted by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University shows the storm move across Oklahoma over a five-hour period on Thursday evening. Lightning is depicted as blue flashes More here 👉 https://t.co/qANqK9T8Tu pic.twitter.com/1hvv0bQp20 — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 25, 2023

The National Weather Service issued an alert to people in the path of the tornado and said: "To protect your life, take cover now.

"You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter...

"Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."

Tens of thousands of people have been left without power in Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama, with search teams looking for people among the debris.

Meteorologist Matt Laubhan was unable to hide his emotion while attempting to broadcast a warning message on air.

"We got a new scan coming in here as we speak - aw, man," he said

"North side of Amory this is coming in. Aw, man.

"Dear Jesus, please help them, amen."