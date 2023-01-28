Play Button
Play Button
News

State of emergency declared in New Zealand city after 3 people die in floods

State of emergency declared in New Zealand city after 3 people die in floods
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A state of emergency's been declared in New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, after three people died in floods.

 

Advertisement

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says the severe weather is 'unprecedented' with Auckland badly hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Advertisement

Friday was the city's wettest day on record with 240mm of rainfall - which is equal to an entire summer's worth of rain.

Roads and airports have been affected - with no international flights operating at Auckland today (Saturday) - and no international arrivals until 7am local time on Sunday.

New Zealand Green Party MP, Ricardo Menendez March says they are not used to this kind of weather but climate change is inevitably making these sort of events more frequent.

He added " When it started raining, we didn't expect our neighbourhoods to get so flooded but in the matter of an hour, my local area was already flooded and the water was coming all the way almost to our shoulders so we had to make a prompt evacuation"

Advertisement

Video footage of the floods have been circulating online.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Road closed following serious crash in Co Wexford

 By Shaun Connolly
News 2

Former Kilkenny hurler dies in single-vehicle crash

 By Beat News
News 3

Conor McGregor claims he could have been killed after cycling incident

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement