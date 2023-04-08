26 year old man appears in court charged with murder of Geila Ibram

A 26-year-old man appeared before a Belfast Magistrate court charged with the murder of Geila Ibram in Limerick city.

The 27-year-old mother-of-four was found dead on Tuesday in what was described as "a vicious attack" at a residence in the city.

Habib Shamel, an Afghan national, appeared via videolink earlier today.

The court heard that he has been in Ireland since October 2022 and had previously applied for asylum.

When Mr Shamel was asked if he understood the charge against him, he confirmed that he did with the assistance of an interpreter.

A detective sergeant told the court that the victim had been stabbed "numerous times" and that the defendant had injured his hand as a result.

The district judge has since refused the man's bail and cited the charge as a "very grave offence".