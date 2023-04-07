Man arrested on suspicion of murder of woman

James Cox

A 26-year-old man has been arrested by police in the North investigating the fatal assault of a woman in Limerick city.

It happened at a home on Dock Road at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Gardaí launched a murder investigation on Wednesday.

Gardaí are aware detectives from the PSNI Serious Crime branch have made the arrest.

The Garda Technical Bureau is continuing with its examination of two scenes in Limerick.

Gardaí are still appealing to anyone with information that can help with the investigation to contact them.

A postmortem examination of the woman's body was carried out by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan.

Gardaí said the results of the examination are not being shared for operational reasons.

An incident room has been set up at Henry Street Garda station and a family liaison officer has been appointed.