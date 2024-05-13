Play Button
Heavy rain warnings across Ireland after warm weekend

10.04.2024.Dublin Weather . Photo Shows : People walking in the rain in St Stephens Green this afternoon as the sunny morning turns to rain. Photo Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Weather warnings for rain have been issued across Ireland after one of the hottest weekends of the year so far.

Temperatures reached as high as 24 degrees Celsius in Dublin on Friday but Met Éireann has said the recent warm and sunny spell would end by Monday morning.

A status yellow warning for heavy rain is in place for Waterford, Cork and Kerry until 1pm on Monday.

Met Éireann is warning of heavy outbursts, leading to difficult travelling conditions and spot flooding.

A separate warning issued by the UK Met Office covers counties Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Down and Tyrone between 12pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday.

Spells of rain, heaviest across eastern areas, will push northeast across much of the North on Monday, clearing Tuesday morning.

Scattered showers and light winds will continue on most days this week, according to Met Éireann, with mild and warm sunshine in parts too.

By Tomas Doherty

