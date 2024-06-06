Young girl found unresponsive in Waterford has died

A young girl in Waterford who was found unresponsive has died.

It's understood the child was in her home when the incident happened on Wednesday evening (June 5th).

Gardaí in Waterford responded to the call and the young girl was brought to University Hospital Waterford by ambulance.

She was later pronounced deceased.

Beat News understands the child was two years of age and from Dungarvan.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to provide support and assistance to the family of the deceased at this time.

